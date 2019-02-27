Important National Command Authority session summoned today

ISLAMABAD: A special meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA) has been summoned on Wednesday (today), ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the meeting of NCA, which supervises the operational command and control of Pakistan’s strategic weapons.

The meeting of the NCA will discuss the Indian aggression and saber rattling. It will devise an action plan to respond to the Indian aggression.

The meeting will discuss the Indian aggression and decide the time and place to respond India, sources said.

A meeting of the National Security Council, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday, discussed the Indian violation of Pakistan’s airspace. The meeting was attended by the top military brass, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

The meeting decided that Pakistan will chose the time and space to respond to the Indian aggression.

The meeting had also decided to take the nation into confidence and summon a joint session of the Parliament.

Three services chiefs and other key civil and military officials will also attend the session apart of the ministers of foreign affairs, defence, finance.

Earlier, on Tuesday Indian aircraft intruded the Line of Control (LoC) near Muzaffarabad sector, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

