Imported dagger used to stab Imran Farooq only sold at exclusive store

The Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday hearing the homicide case of former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) member Imran Farooq questioned witnesses and officers involved with investigations via video link, ARY News reported.

Officer Paul Ball in his testimony said that the knife used to stab the MQM politician was imported from China.

The officer said that they had run background checks on the weapon and the company who made it has agreed that it was indeed one of their makes.

The officer further revealed that the dagger used to stab Imran Farooq is only sold at one place in the United Kingdom (UK).

Detective James Lynch who is also attached with the investigations of the case revealed that the Nokia phone confiscated from the body of the slain politician displays the wrong date if its battery has been removed for days on end and is then inserted back to restart the phone.

Lynch said that Farooq’s Nokia had a single message on his phone signifying the arrival of a certain ‘Mohsin Ali Syed’ and his flight details.

The phone displayed that the message was received on the phone in the year 1976, which is impossible, said Lynch.

The statements are being recorded on the behest of the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) of Pakistan, formal permission for the undertaking was sought prior.

Arrangements were finalized for recording statements of the UK-based witnesses in the murder case of the MQM leader, from February 03 to 07.

FIA had altered the list of the witnesses and will interview 17 persons and record their testimonies instead of the earlier 33 witnesses.

