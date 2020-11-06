Over 100 tons of imported sugar arrived in Karachi: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Friday said imported sugar will reduce the prices of the commodity by 15 to 20 rupees per kilogram in the domestic market.

“Over one hundred tons of imported sugar has arrived at the Karachi port”, said Hammad Azhar while addressing a press conference in Islamabad flanked by Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz and National Food Security Minister Syed Fakhar Imam.

The minister said the imported sugar would be sold at Rs15 lesser as compared to the local market rate and added that more 50,000 tons of sugar will reach the country soon.

Hammad Azhar hoped that imported sugar and the crushing season which will commence soon to greatly help in reducing the price of sugar in the domestic market.

Replying to a query the federal minister said that country’s industrial sector is working better.

Yesterday, the Punjab authorities started selling imported sugar on rates set by the government and had dispatched stocks of 13,800 metric tons to districts.

