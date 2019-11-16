Imported tomatoes expected to stabilize market prices from today

ISLAMABAD: Prices of tomatoes are expected to stabilize as the first consignment of the imported tomatoes from Iran has reported to reach to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

After the first consignment, comprises 12 containers of tomatoes from Iran, more containers were on the way to Pakistan to help stabilize the price of the vegetable.

The Ministry of National Food Security after taking decision about import of tomatoes from Iran had granted permission to import firms to bring the vegetable from Iran to address the shortage in the country.

As per the decision, importers to procure tomatoes from Iran for a period of three to four weeks for selling in the domestic market. The government has set a deadline of Dec 13 for the import.

The government authorities believe that the new crop from Sindh will reach the market in the next two to three weeks, to stabilize the price situation. In the meanwhile, imports from Iran within this buffer period will help to fill the gap to an extent.

The access of imported tomatoes to local markets from today would have an impact on the prices. The government allowed import of tomatoes from Iran to arrest the skyrocketing prices of the vegetable in domestic market, which had soared to Rs. 300 per kilogram.

Badin, which is major tomato producing district in Sindh, facing theft of the vegetable from farmlands. After increasing incidents of farm plunder the farmers have hired armed watchmen to ensure security of the vegetable from theft.

Comments

comments