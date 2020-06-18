District admin imposes complete lockdown in Larkana

LARKANA: keeping in view the growing number of coronavirus patients and deaths caused by the deadly virus in Larkana, the district administration on Thursday decided to impose complete lockdown in the city for the next 10 days, ARY News reported.

In a notification, Larkana’s deputy commissioner ordered to impose a full-fledged lockdown in the city from 20th of June.

All the markets, shopping malls and shops will remain closed during the lockdown. However, pharmacies, medical stores and grocery shops will remain open in the city by 7 pm.

There shall be a complete ban gatherings of any kind for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private, including all offices, public or private situated in the city.

Earlier today, district authorities had announced their decision to impose a ‘smart lockdown’ in various areas of Hyderabad, Sindh.

According to a notification issued in relation to the decision, three union councils (UCs) of Hyderabad, Latifabad will be locked down.

A single UC of Tehsil City will remain under lockdown whereas five UCs of Qasimabad will also observe a lockdown.

