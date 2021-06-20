Shocking: Impostor kept working as cop in Indian police for years   

NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, an impostor had been working as cop in India’s police department since 2016 in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the details, Anil Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarnagar had joined police force after completing training at Bareilly Police Lines. He asked his friend, Sunil, to take his place so he could take the time and complete his B.Ed degree.

In order to ensure that nobody could recognize him, Anil Kumar took a transfer to Moradabad and handed him over his official revolver to Sunil.

Meanwhile, he joined the education department and working as a primary school teacher in Muzaffarnagar and married Sunil’s sister in 2017.

A few days back, the SHO called ‘Anil Kumar’ who was posted with the public response vehicle (PRV) of the Dial 112 unit. He reached the SHO’s office in police uniform, his name tag on him.

When the police officer asked him that where he was from, who his father was and he had the answers. However, Anil failed to recall under which SSP did he received his training in Bareilly.

After failing to recall the SSP’s name, ‘Anil’ excused himself to go to the washroom and went off. The police, meanwhile, checked the records and found the photograph in the records did not match the man they had just met.

Instead, the man whom they met was actually someone called Sunil Kumar, who later turned out to be Anil’s brother-in-law.

Circle Officer Anoop Singh said, “Both of them were arrested and sent to jail on Saturday. We will continue the investigation to find out if someone else helped them. I am sending a team to Muzaffarnagar to collect information from the Basic Shiksha Adhikari office.”

