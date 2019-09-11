Impression on accountability being ‘political engineering’ is dangerous: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Wednesday said that the judiciary as an institution deems the impression about ongoing accountability process being political engineering a dangerous trend, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony marking new Judicial Year at Supreme Court in Islamabad, Justice Khosa urged for the steps to dispel this impression.

He said the judiciary is determined to play its role in accordance with the constitution and the law.

He said the voices are being raised about “suppressing the voice of dissent”.

“Suppression of any opinion creates lack of trust and an unrest emerges from this lack of trust poses threat to democratic system,” the chief justice said.

The CJP termed the proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) as the most difficult work. He said the constitution authorizes the president to direct for probing the conduct of a judge, which could not be ignored.

Justice Khosa said that the two references sent by the President are being heard by the SJC. He said the supreme judicial council will continue its work without any fear, ill-intention and pressure and don’t expect from the council any thing other than the justice.

He said a segment is unhappy over disinterest in judicial activism, it is the same class which was criticizing judicial activism a few months ago.

He said any notice taken on someone’s demand is not suo moto notice, whenever necessary the court will take the suo moto notice.

“We are promoting judicialism instead of judicial activism,” the chief justice said.

The issue of suo moto notice will also be tackled once for all, he added.

