Steps afoot to improve education standard in country: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said steps were afoot to improve the standard of education in the country.

Addressing a function in Islamabad, he said the youth should acquire technical training to exploit job opportunities both at home and abroad.

In his remarks on the occasion, German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler said there were vast investment opportunities in Pakistan and several German companies were interested to invest in the country.

The minister for education earlier this month said a nationwide literacy campaign would soon be launched to increase the literacy rate by at least twelve percent in four years.

“The literacy drive will envisage establishment of 5,000 adult literary and skill centers across the country,” Shafqat Mehmood said while talking to a delegation of a cellular company in Islamabad.

He said under the drive, special accelerated learning syllabus would be introduced and a national literacy coordination center would be set up.

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the socio-economic development of the country was directly linked with quality education and the socio-economic development of the country was the top most priority of the government.

Arif Alvi said that educational institutions must make all possible efforts to impart quality education at par with international standards and practices.

