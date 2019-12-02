‘We need to improve quality of teaching’: President Alvi   

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed the need for educating the human resource in an efficient manner to drive the engine of artificial intelligence for achieving the goals of fast-paced development.

Addressing the 22 sustainable development conference in Islamabad, President Alvi said that fourth industrial revolution has potential to influence our minds in a unique manner, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said, “we need to improve the quality of teaching in the best interest of the country and for development of human resource as well”.

The president said that there is a gap between the requirement of the market and what we are producing that needs to be bridged in the education sector by imparting the relevant skills to the students.

Read More: President calls for quality education to youth as per industries’ demands

Earlier on October 14, President Dr. Arif Alvi had pressed educational institutions to impart quality education to the youth as per the demand of the industries.

Addressing the International Conference of Engineering Institutions in Islamabad, he had regretted that what is being produced by our universities does not meet international standards.

“Our institutions of higher education must sit with the industries and abreast the graduates with the knowledge as per the requirement of the market,” Alvi had stressed.

Comments

comments