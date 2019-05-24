$ 600 mn to be spent for improving civic facilities in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab government, in collaboration with Asian Development Bank will spend $ 600 mn in six major cities to resolve the civic problems being faced by masses.

According to a statement issued on Friday, the provincial government was introduce Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program(PICIIP) in Sahiwal, Sialkot, Sargodha, Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh.

The programme will support different civic up-gradation programs in these cities in two phases with help of Asian Development Bank.

In the first phase, $250 million would be provided to municipal corporations in Sahiwal and Sialkot for the civic work.

Read More: France to provide 94mn euros for clean drinking water project of Faisalabad

PICIIP is aimed at enhancing the efficiency of municipal corporation by improving the services of water supply, sanitation, sewerage treatment, solid waste management and transport infrastructure.

Implementation of overall master plan in next three years aimed at to provide clean and contamination free drinking water to the residents of Sahiwal city round the clock according to the international standards while proposed master plan would help in conservation of this precious natural resource for the present and future generations, read the statement.

The statement further said that Sahiwal would be the first one after which more cities in Punjab would be given the facility of clean and safe drinking water under PICIIP.

Comments

comments