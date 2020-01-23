Imran Abbas remembers late father in emotional post

Renowned Pakistani actor and singer Imran Abbas shared an emotional post following his father’s death.

The actor’s father passed away on December 15, 2019 which he earlier termed as the darkest day of his life.

Taking to Instagram, Imran remembered his late father and wrote “Papa!! I never knew, until few days back, that your name will never flash on my phone’s screen anymore.”

Many celebrities including Sanam Jung and Hira Mani extended support and console him.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor has earlier said that he feels guilty for not spending enough time with his father and urged people to value their parents.

On the work front, he is currently starring in ARY Digital’s Thora Sa Haq opposite Ayeza Khan.

