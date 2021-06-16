Imran Abbas pays special tribute to Dr. Yasmin Rashid

Actor Imran Abbas has paid a rich tribute to Dr. Yasmin Rashid, the Provincial Minister of Punjab for Primary & Secondary Healthcare and Specialised Healthcare, who is fighting a tough battle with cancer.

Rashid is fighting her own personal battle with cancer along with being a frontline warrior against the spread of COVID in the country, a fact highlighted by Imran Abbas in his latest Instagram post. “Pakistanis appreciate the 70-year-old Dr. Yasmin Rashid for working day and night tirelessly for us while battling cancer,” he wrote.

“She has already lost her hair, her health, and losing her energies but still hasn’t lost her passion to work for the betterment of Pakistan,” added Abbas, before saying a special prayer for her good health.

“May Allah bless her speedy recovery and long life with health,” he said.

The post was met with a trove of good wishes and prayers for Rashid, including from actors Kubra Khan and Zhalay Sarhadi, who commented, “Lots of Duas and respect for her,” and, “Prayers for her good health,” respectively.

