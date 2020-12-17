Imran Abbas wants nothing to do with the TikTok craze sweeping the world right now and he is making sure everyone knows it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑰𝒎𝒓𝒂𝒏 𝑨𝒃𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@imranabbas.official)

Recently, the Koi Chand Rakh actor held a Q/A session on his official Instagram handle and answered a number of questions. While some elicited a fun response from the star, there was one that particularly seemed to irk him and it involved none other than the video-sharing sensation, TikTok.

One user asked him whether he used TikTok or not, and also his opinion about it. Abbas took the opportunity to make his feelings about the app clear, replying tersely with, “I don’t use TikTok, and please don’t ask my opinion about this app.”

This isn’t the first time that Abbas has made his disdain for the app known. Earlier, when TikTok was hit with a ban by PTA, Abbas was one of the celebs who vehemently supported PTA’s decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑰𝒎𝒓𝒂𝒏 𝑨𝒃𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@imranabbas.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑰𝒎𝒓𝒂𝒏 𝑨𝒃𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@imranabbas.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑰𝒎𝒓𝒂𝒏 𝑨𝒃𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@imranabbas.official)

