Imran Abbas reminisces childhood memories

Popular actor Imran Abbas recalled fond childhood memories in his latest social media post during quarantine.

The actor took to Instagram to share a photo of his ‘baby clothes’ that his mother has kept safe till date.

“The most precious clothing items in my wardrobe.. My Mom still kept my vest, sweater and a small “chaddi”.Saved from the time when i was a newborn. This vest is literally my palm’s size now,” he captioned the photo.

The Thora Sa Haq actor also shared photos of his first ever shoot done during his college days by photographer Khawar Riaz.

And, posted this photo on his Instagram too, taken right after he entered the showbiz industry.

