Imran Abbas says he won’t be seen in TV dramas anytime soon

Popular actor Imran Abbas recently revealed that his fans won’t be able to see him in TV dramas anytime soon.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, when a fan asked when is the actor’s new drama coming, he responded “You won’t be able to watch me on TV atleast for another one and a half year more.”

Abbas added he is not sure whether he will star in dramas even after that.

The heartthrob also hinted towards appearing in an international project soon. His fans are eagerly waiting for him to share all the details.

Fans showered love and praise for his character Zamin in ARY Digital’s romantic drama television series Thora Sa Haq.

His last appearance in a drama was in June.

Comments

comments