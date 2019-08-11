PM Imran to address AJK assembly on August 14

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJKLA) on August 14, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to journalists, said that PM Imran Khan will address the AJK assembly on the eve of Independence Day to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

On the occasion, he said “Government of Pakistan has announced to observe Independence Day as a Day of Solidarity with Kashmiris.”

The foreign minister said that Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory and added that it was the high time for the international community to play their role to resolve the longstanding issue.

Read More: Illegal annexation of IOK: Pakistan downgrades diplomatic ties, suspends trade with India

Earlier on August 7, reacting to India’s illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir, the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan had took some important decisions to counter the Indian move and decided to suspend all bilateral trade with India.

Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership had met in Islamabad for the second time in a week to discuss the prevailing situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Comments

comments