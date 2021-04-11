PM Imran to address ECOSOC Forum on Financing for Development

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the opening statement at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Forum on Financing for Development on 12th of April (today), ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Foreign Office (FO), the forum will be held from 12-15 of this month under Pakistan’s presidency of ECOSOC.

The objective of the Forum is to mobilize adequate financial support to enable the developing countries to recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic and achieve sustainable development goals and climate objectives.

The Special high-level segment of the ECOSOC forum is being held in response to a decision of the UN General Assembly. Prime Minister Imran Khan has been in the forefront of the international efforts to provide developing countries with the fiscal space and liquidity to respond to the current Covid induced economic recession.

The prime minister advanced the “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries in April 2020 and, in January 2021, he proposed a 5-point financial action plan encompassing debt relief, creation and redistribution of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) by the IMF, larger concessional assistance, mobilization of climate finance, and end to illicit financial flows from the developing countries.

In his address, the Prime Minister will call on the international community to take bold and urgent decisions to respond to the challenges posed by the Covid crisis, achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, and climate solutions.

The Forum envisages six panel discussions revolving around the themes of resilient recovery, recurrent debt crises, pandemic response and recovery, liquidity for vulnerable countries, and a climate resistant future. Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Dr. Jehanzeb Khan, will also participate as a panelist.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will introduce Pakistan’s investment opportunities and projects to the investors at the Fair. The four-day FfD forum will be presided over by Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram.

