PM Imran to address nation tonight

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on Tuesday night (tonight), ARY News reported.

According to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque, PM Imran Khan will address at 9:15 pm and take the nation into confidence over current political and economic situation.

He said that the PM to disuses country’s overall situation, economic issues and its causes in his address. Naeemul Haque expressed anguish over opposition’s attitude during the budget speech in the National Assembly and added that misbehave had become a trademark of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The Fiscal year budget 2019-20 was presented by the Federal Minister of Revenue, Muhammad Hammad Azhar in the national assembly amid chaos from the opposition benches.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led coalition government presented its first federal budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar was constantly dealing with a chaotic opposition who were chanting and sloganeering throughout the proceedings which added to the difficulty of the important announcement, many members of the opposition encircled Azhar’s diase and protested on his ongoing budget speech.

