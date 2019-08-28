PM Imran apprises French president, Jordanian king on situation in occupied Kashmir    

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held telephonic conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and King Abdullah II of Jordan to brief them on deterioration situation in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

During the telephonic conversation with French President Macron, PM Imran highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps taken by the Indian government to change the special status of Occupied Kashmir and its demographic structure.

He said, “These steps are against the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the International Law.”

The prime Minister highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the face of unprecedented lockdown of the entire population.

He apprised on the worsening situation of basic human rights, safety and security of the people in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under curfew since 05 August 2019.

On the occasion, President Macron underlined the importance of resolving all outstanding issues through peaceful means. He appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in bringing peace in Afghanistan.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

While talking to King Abdullah II of Jordan, PM Imran said that India’s illegal and repressive policies in occupied Kashmir has not only led to a grave humanitarian crisis but also endangered peace and security in the region.

He said, “Through its unilateral and fascist actions, India is attempting to change the demography of the disputed territory, which is a blatant violation of the international norms and the UN Security Council resolutions.”

The prime minister said that international community must take notice of the Indian excesses and raise their voice for the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

On the occasion, King Adbullah said that Jordan was closely following the developments in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He called for de-escalation of the situation and stressed for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue. He added that Jordan would consult other countries on the situation in Kashmir.

