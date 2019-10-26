Imran Ashraf all set to make big screen debut next year

Acclaimed actor Imran Ashraf, who received praise lately for his impeccable performance in television dramas is all set to make his silver screen debut.

Ashraf will be seen in a film produced by Adnan Siddiqui. Taking to Instagram, Siddiqui shared that it is a romantic-comedy “Starring the dashing and talented Imran Ashraf who’s been winning accolades for his performance [in dramas].”

Known for taking up challenging roles and doing diverse characters, the 30-year-old is finally getting his due credit after struggling for almost 10 years in the TV industry.

Earlier, he said in an interview that he struggled to be cast as a lead actor and was only offered supporting roles until two years ago.

The Dil Mom Ka Diya actor made his television debut in 2011. He won Viewers Choice Award 2016 and International Pakistan Prestige Awards 2017 for Best Actor Supporting Role for ARY Digital’s Dil Lagi.

The film will also feature internet sensation Momin Saqib whose video went viral earlier this year after Pakistan lost to India during World Cup 2019.

