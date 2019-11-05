PM Imran to inaugurate Asia Regional Conference on climate change tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate a three-day Asia Regional Conference on Climate Change in Islamabad on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has confirmed that PM Imran Khan, during his keynote address at the opening ceremony, will discuss major environmental challenges being faced by countries in Asia.

He noted that the conference will also discuss the issue of increasing environmental pollution and how to overcome it.

Earlier on September 23, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan participating in the United Nation’s conference on climate change had said that Pakistan was planting a billion trees to battle the dangerous situation whilst many remain oblivious to the glaring threat.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan had said: “Human beings can take on any challenge. Problem is, do we understand the gravity of the situation? He said Pakistan contributes only 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions but is taking action by planting billions of trees.”

“After completing the ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ project our next target is to achieve 10 Billion Tree plantations till 2023, the prime minister had announced.

