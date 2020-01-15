PM Imran assures Balochistan CM of help for dealing with gas crisis

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and sought help for dealing with ongoing gas and energy crisis in the province, ARY News reported.

Rescue and relief operations in snow-hit areas of the province, rehabilitation of the affected families, overall situation of the province and other issues were discussed during the telephonic conversation.

Jam Kamal told the prime minister that shortage of gas and power has multiplied the miseries of local people amid extremely harsh cold weather.

PM Imran Khan assured the Balochistan CM of every possible help for overcoming the power and gas crisis in the province.

Read More: Ziarat without gas for second consecutive day amid extreme cold

Earlier in the day, with the temperature falling below minus 10 degrees centigrade, prolonged gas load shedding had multiplied the miseries of people in Ziarat, area of Balochistan.

Sources had said that the coldest district of Balochistan had remained without gas for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Officials of Sui Southern Gas Company had said that the demand for gas escalated in the winter season and they were facing difficulties to meet the consumers’ demand owing to shortage of gas.

Comments

comments