PM Imran, Babar Awan discuss current political situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Dr Babar Awan, during a telephonic conversation, discussed the prevailing political situation in the country, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) ‘Azadi March’, legal matters, Kashmir and other issues were discussed in the telephonic conversation.

Talking to Awan, PM Imran said that the country’s journey to progress and prosperity will continue and added that the incumbent government will break status quo.

On the occasion, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue diplomatic, moral and political support for the people of Kashmir.

Babar Awan said that the bid to harm Kashmir’s cause will not be succeeded and added that the government will expedite its efforts for resolution of the longstanding issue.

Earlier in the day, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Fazal-ur- Rehman had heavily criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and gave the prime minister a two-day ultimatum to resign.

Speaking to the participants of his party’s Azadi March, the JUI-F chief had said that his party and the people cannot endure this government’s policies so either PM Imran Khan should resign from his post within two days or he will announce a future strategy.

