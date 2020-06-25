PM Imran to break ground for Kohala power project in Muzaffarabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking of 1,124 MW Kohala Hydropower Project in Muzaffarabad on Friday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan will arrived in Muzaffarabad on Friday for a day-long visit, during which he address the groundbreaking ceremony of the power project and will hold important meetings with AJK’ president and the prime minister.

During his visit, the prime minister will distribute compensatory cheques among the needy people under Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme.

The sources said that PM Imran will be briefed on Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had witnessed the agreement signing ceremony of 1124 MW Kohala hydropower project which would be completed with the cost of $2.5 billion.

The signing ceremony of a tripartite agreement had held in Islamabad for the construction of 1124 MW Kohala hydropower project which had been witnessed by PM Imran Khan, federal ministers, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and others.

While addressing the event, the premier had said that the past governments had not taken interest in hydropower sector for generating electricity through water resources. He had also thanked for making a massive investment in the power sector.

