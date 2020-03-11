PM Imran directs to compensate affectees of Thar fire

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of the ablaze that had gutted 35 mud huts in Tharparkar, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Pakistan Baitul Mal to compensate the affectees, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PM Imran Khan directed Pakistan Baitul Mal Managing Director Aon Abbas to contact the affected families in the fire incident and provide them financial assistance.

In line with the directions of PM Imran, the Pakistan Baitul Mal provided financial aid to the affectees.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 35 mud huts had been burnt to ashes when a fire erupted in Tharparkar’s Bhorelo village on March 1.

The affected families had reportedly sustained a loss of millions of rupees in the form of jewellery, food items and livestock.

Read More: PM Imran announces to launch Ehsaas Langar Scheme in Tharparkar

Last year on October 13, after inaugurating the Ehsas Saylani Langar Scheme in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to expand the scheme to other backward areas of the country.

As per details, initially, three Langar Khanay (Kitchens) would be established in the Tharparkar district, which will provide food to 600 people on a daily basis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon visit Tharparkar and inaugurate Ehsaas Langar Scheme, sources had said, adding that PM Khan will distribute food among the poor and will eat with them.

Comments

comments