PM Imran Khan convenes cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a Federal Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (February 2) to discuss the current political, economic, security, and coronavirus situation in the country, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a nine-point agenda of the meeting has been issued in this regard. The federal cabinet will discuss and endorse the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the Cabinet Committee on Law.

The operation plan of busses for the Federal Directorate of Education and other matters will also be discussed in the meeting.

Read More: Cabinet okays formation of commission to investigate Broadsheet scandal

Earlier on January 26, The federal cabinet had approved formation of an inquiry commission to investigate the Broadsheet scandal.

The cabinet had met that day with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair in Islamabad. Sources had said the Broadsheet issue came under discussion during the meeting as the cabinet deliberated on formation of an inquiry commission instead of a committee to investigate the matter.

They had said former Supreme Court judge, justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed would head the commission that will be mandated to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the Broadsheet scandal.

