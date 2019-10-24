PM Imran vows to develop Pakistan on pattern of Madinah state

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that developing Pakistan on the pattern of the state of Madinah was his long awaited mission.

Talking to a delegation of leading Mushaikh (religious leaders scholars) in Islamabad, PM Imran said,” The life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) provides the guiding principles for the entire mankind and we can become true Muslims and achieve real success by pursuing them.”

He said that establishment of ‘Seerat Chairs’ in universities was aimed at conducting comprehensive research on the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Islam to keep the youth and students abreast of this, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister said, “If we want to get a place among comity of the nations, we have to follow the golden principles of the state of Madinah.”

PM Imran Khan emphasized on highlighting national identity and teachings of Sufi saints and introducing the young generation to Islamic identity, traditions and civilization to protect youth from the onslaught of foreign culture.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on prime minister’s historic speech at the United Nations to highlight situation in Occupied Kashmir, real picture of Islam, protect sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and to end Islamic phobia.

They also lauded the prime minister’s various initiatives like establishment of Seerat Chairs at universities to introduce the youth with the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet [PBUH], starting Langar to provide free meals to the poor, highlighting true spirit of Islam, and plans to set-up a joint media house with the cooperation of Turkey and Malaysia.

