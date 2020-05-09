PM Imran directs to treat COVID-19 patients with utmost care

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed to treat Covid-19 patients in hospitals with utmost care and responsibility, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the National Health Task Force in Islamabad, PM Imran asked the authorities concerned to chalk out a comprehensive strategy for raising awareness among masses about the novel coronavirus.

Expressing dismay over media reports about misbehavior with COVID-19 patients by some medical staff in the hospital, the prime minister said that such behavior is intolerable and will create fear among the patients.

On the occasion, PM Imran said that coronavirus situation in Pakistan is different as compared to other countries and can be improved by adopting safety measures.

He urged the citizens to immediately get their tests conducted, if they feel any symptoms of Covid-19.

Read More: PM Imran Khan visits Lahore’s field hospital for coronavirus patients

Earlier on April 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan on a day’s visit to the capital of Punjab had visited the 1000-bed field hospital set-up in the city’s expo center to facilitate coronavirus patients and suspects.

The premier was accompanied by Federal Minister’s Fawad Chaudhry and Shafqat Mehmood along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on poverty alleviation and focal person for PM’s Ehsaas initiative Sania Nishtar along with SAPM on Health, Zafar Mirza and Usman Dar were also accompanying Prime Minister Imran Khan on the trip.

Comments

comments