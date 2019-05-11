PM Imran directs to encourage private sector in development projects

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Saturday directed the Punjab cabinet to promote public–private partnership in development projects, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar jointly presided over the provincial cabinet meeting today in Lahore.

Addressing the meeting, PM Imran urged the members to encourage participation of private sector in development projects and directed to introduce different models for public–private partnership.

The prime minister said, “Each development project should be for the welfare of the masses.” The cabinet members also briefed PM Khan about the ongoing projects under Punjab Public-Private Partnership.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Khan directed the members of provincial cabinet for strict monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars.

The prime minister also directed the cabinet to ensure provision of essential commodities at fixed rates during the month of Ramazan and ordered the concerned authorities to take immediate action against profiteers and hoarders.

