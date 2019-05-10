PM Imran directs Vawda to provide legal aid to rape victim in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday expressed annoyance over the alleged rape of a 15-year old girl in Karachi and directed the Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda to provide legal assistance to the victim, ARY News reported.



Taking notice of the alleged rape of a teenage girl in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Faisal Vawda brought the issue into the knowledge of the prime minister today.

Vawda directed Karachi’s Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police Dr. Amir Ahmed Shaikh to take immediate action against the suspects involved in the incident.

The minister said that he was contacting the interior minister and vowed to bring the suspects to justice.

Read More: IG Sindh takes notice of girl’s alleged rape in Karachi

Earlier in the day, taking notice of the alleged rape of a girl in Karachi’s area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Kaleem Imam has summoned thorough report from the DIG East.

A 15-year old girl was allegedly raped in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the metropolis by an accused after storming her house. The case into the matter was registered with the police, but the mother of the girl alleged that FIR was not registered according to their wish, neither medical of the girl was carried out.

