PM Imran effectively presented Kashmir case at UN: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Commending Prime Minister Imran Khan’s historic speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad here on Saturday said the premier effectively highlighted Kashmir issue and presented the true image of Islam at the world forum, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public meeting in Sialkot, Sheikh Rasheed said that the way PM Imran awoke the conscience of the world on plight of Kashmiris was unprecedented.

He said that PM Imran cleared before the world that Pakistan will not keep silence over brutalities in occupied Kashmir. The minister said that Pakistan will never backtrack from its principled position on the Kashmir issue.

Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom will bear fruit soon, he added.

Read More: PM has made a strong case for Muslim Ummah, Pakistan, says FO

Earlier in the day,  the Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal had termed the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as historical which ‘will be remembered and referred to in the times to come.’

Dr Faisal, in his Twitter message, had said, “Many Muslim diplomats were in tears when PM referred to the Prophet [Peace Be Upon Him].” He added that the premier ‘has made a strong case for Muslim Ummah and for Pakistan.”

The spokesperson had said, “The speech will be remembered and referred to in the times to come.”

 

