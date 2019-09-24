PM Imran apprises Egyptian president about grave rights situation in IoK

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday met with Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

PM Imran apprised the President Sisi about deteriorating situation and grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

On the occasion, Egyptian president expressed his wish to learn from experiences of Pakistan in tackling the security issues.

Both leaders agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in multi-dimensional fields.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

Both PM Khan and President Erdogan had discussed the overall situation of the region and exchanged views on the occupied Kashmir situation.

Matters related to the strengthening of bilateral relations and mutual interest were also came under discussion.

