PM Imran to embark on Saudi Arabia visit today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Saudi Arabia on Thursday (today) to discuss the various dimensions of the grave situation in occupied Kashmir with Saudi leadership, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from his office, PM Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia on 19th and 20th of September before proceeding to New York to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

PM Imran Khan has been in regular contact on the Kashmir issue with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, the statement added.

Since the visit to Pakistan by Mohamed bin Salman in February 2019, there is a growing momentum in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations in all areas of cooperation, read the statement.

During the PM’s visit, the two sides will discuss ways of further strengthening the economic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia will further reinforce the close fraternal ties between the two countries and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Earlier on August 27, Prime Minister Imran Khan had held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

As per details, the PM had briefed the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the latest regional situation arising after India stripped off the special status of occupied Kashmir.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, both the leaders had discussed occupied Kashmir’s situation and PM Khan had apprised the crown prince about India’s move in the held valley

