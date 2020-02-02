PM Imran Khan to embark on visit to Malaysia tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a two-day official tour of Malaysia on Monday, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui has said that PM Imran is visiting Kuala Lumpur on the invitation of his Malaysia counterpart Mahathir Mohamad.

During the visit, the two prime ministers would have a one-on-one meeting, followed by delegation-level talks, she said and added that they will witness the signing of important agreements and MoUs, and have joint press stakeout.

Read More: Luxury car gifted to PM Imran Khan by Mahathir arrives in Pakistan

Imran Khan will also highlight the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, emphasize the importance of averting risks to regional peace and stability posed by Indian belligerence, and underscore the importance of peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He will also address a think-tank event organized by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies of Malaysia. During his various interactions, the Prime Minister will share his vision about Pakistan and underline Pakistan’s positive contribution to regional and international peace and security.

This is PM Imran Khan’s second visit to Malaysia since assuming office in August 2018.

Comments

comments