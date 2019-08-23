PM Imran to embark on world tour to highlight Kashmir issue: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a four-day world tour to highlight Kashmir issue next month, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Babar Awan said that the entire world was on same page over Kashmir issue and added that it was a great diplomatic achievement of the incumbent government.

He said that PM Imran effectively exposed Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at the international forums. Awan said that Indian forces making new records of atrocities and human rights violations in the held valley. He further said that there were as many as 32 active separatist movements in India.

Earlier on August 22, sources had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would leave for New York on September 23 to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

According to the details, PM Imran Khan will embark on the four-day tour to the United States via a private airplane. In his address at the UNGA on September 27, PM Imran will highlight Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

On the sideline of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, PM Imran will hold meetings with Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Bin Mohamad and other world leaders.

