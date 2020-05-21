ATC to announce Imran Farooq murder case verdict on June 18

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday completed the trial in the murder case of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq after five years and reserved the verdict, ARY News reported.

The judgment was reserved after Federal Investigation Agency Prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz gave final arguments in the case today.

The verdict would be announced on June 18.

The FIA prosecutor Ahmed said that there is enough evidence available against MQM founder and the accused should be punished in accordance with the law.

Dr Imran Farooq was stabbed and bludgeoned to death near his apartment in London in September 2010.

The three accused, Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali Syed and Moazzam Ali, had already retracted their confessional statements.

Earlier in February, three accused in the murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq had submitted bail petitions in Anti-Terrorism Court.

Accused Khalid Shamim, Muazzam Ali and Mohsin Ali, produced before the court in the case hearing, have pleaded to the court for their release on bail.

In a hearing in London a driver named Akbaruddin testified in front of the magistrates that he picked up the prime suspect of the murder Mohsin from Heathrow Airport’s terminal number four.

Akbar said that his passenger was not interested in anything he had to say during the time he was with him in the car with him.

Wife of the slain Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq also recorded her statement at the Hendon magistrates court in the murder case.

The statement was recorded on the behest of the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) of Pakistan, formal permission for the undertaking was sought prior.

