UK respond FIA over video link testimonies in Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD: The British authorities have responded to a letter of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for recording statements of British witnesses in Imran Farooq murder case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a key development in the case, the British authorities have told the FIA that the arrangements have been finalized for recording statements of the UK-based witnesses in murder case of the MQM leader, from February 03 to 07, sources said. The statements will be recorded at the magistrate court in London.

According to sources, the FIA has altered the list of the witnesses and now 17 persons will record their testimonies instead of earlier 33 witnesses. Wife of Imran Farooq will also testify to the court via video link.

Necessary arrangements will be made at the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) premises for video link testimonies.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) hearing the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) leader Dr Imran Farooq murder case yesterday decided that statements of UK-based witnesses will be recorded via video link from February 3 to February 7 on daily basis.

The court granted a request of the FIA, which sought the court to record statements of UK-based witnesses on February 03.

Earlier, the court had fixed February 17 for recording the testimonies.

The court had in an earlier hearing granted one more month to the Federal Investigation Agency for recording statements of UK-based witnesses.

Dr Imran Farooq was stabbed and bludgeoned to death near his apartment in London in September 2010.

Comments

comments