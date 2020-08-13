LONDON: Pakistan has demanded the United Kingdom to handover founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and other accused declared absconders in Imran Farooq murder case, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

According to details, the request was forwarded to the British authorities to handover the accused MQM founder, Muhammad Anwar and Iftikhar Hussain after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) found their role in the murder of Imran Farooq in London.

The killers were brought to justice with the cooperation of the Pakistani authorities, the letter reminded and demanded that the British authorities should now bring the culprits living on their soil to justice.

The accused should be handed over to Pakistan, demanded the letter and suggested that similar cooperation between the two countries should continue in other cases to bring culprits to justice.

It is pertinent to mention here that on June 18, after a marathon trial, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad handed life imprisonment to three men over their involvement in the murder case of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand announced the verdict that was reserved on May 21.

The court handed life sentence to Moazzam Ali, Mohsin Ali and Khalid Shamim and directed them to pay a fine of Rs1 million each to the legal heirs of the slain MQM leader. The convicts who are incarcerated in Adiala Jail heard the verdict through video link.

They were handed the sentence on charges of plotting the murder and aiding and abetting the crime.

Dr Imran Farooq was stabbed and bludgeoned to death near his apartment in London in September 2010. Earlier, the three accused, Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali Syed, and Moazzam Ali, had retracted their confessional statements.

