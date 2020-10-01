PM Imran felicitates China on 71st founding anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday extended heart-felt felicitations to his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on the 71st anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China, ARY News reported.

In his congratulatory message on the eve of China’s National Day, PM Imran said the birth of China on 1st October 1949 was a momentous occasion in the annals of history.

Our warmest greetings to the People’s Republic of China on its 71st Anniversary. China is a model for developing states to rid themselves of corruption & move their ppl out of poverty towards prosperity. We in Pak value our unassailable friendship & strategic partnership with PRC — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 1, 2020

He said, “China is a model for developing states to rid themselves of corruption and move their people out of poverty towards prosperity.”

PM Imran said that it is a matter of immense satisfaction that Pakistan’s bilateral relationship with China has maintained its characteristic momentum, unaffected by the vicissitudes of times.

He said our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership continues to grow from strength-to-strength. Pakistan would continue to support China in pursuit of its core national interests.

The prime minister said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a transformational project and my government has whole-hearted commitment to making it a high-quality demonstration project of BRI.

He said it is heartening to know that China has successfully won the ‘people’s war’ against COVID-19. Our mutual cooperation and joint efforts in the fight against COVID-19 remained exemplary and delivered promising results.

PM Imran extended his best wishes for health and happiness of Chinese premier and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of China.

