PM Imran felicitates President Ghani on assuming office for second term    

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday felicitated Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on assuming the office for a second term, ARY  News reported.

In a tweet, PM Imran said that he looks forward to working with the newly elected Afghan government. He maintained that Pakistan will do everything it possibly can to bring peace and stability in our region.

 

Read More: Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan poll

Earlier on February 19, Afghanistan had declared incumbent Ashraf Ghani winner of presidential election, but his main rival rejected the result and vowed to form his own government, threatening new turmoil as the United State strives to seal a US troop withdrawal deal with Taliban.

Polls were held on Sept. 28 to elect a president for the fourth time since U.S.-led forces overthrew the Taliban government in 2001. But the process was marred by allegations of rigging, technical problems with biometric devices used for voting, attacks and other irregularities..

Ghani had won 50.64% of the vote, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) had said on Tuesday. Abdullah Abdullah, Ghani’s former deputy and main rival, had been named runner-up with 39.52%.

 

 

