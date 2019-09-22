PM Imran fighting Kashmir case in US: Dr Firdous  

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting Kashmir case in the United States, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public rally in Sialkot, Dr Firdous said that the entire nation and the government stood shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren. She said that Pakistan needed political stability and harmony to highlight the Kashmir issue effectively before the world.

Dr. Firdous lashed out at the politicians who were indulged in misleading the people at a time when the government was raising Kashmir issue at the international forums.

Read More: Mission Kashmir: PM Imran Khan arrives in US

She said that PM Imran will rid the nation of the rotten system and will transform the country into a true Islamic welfare state. Dr. Firdous said the government had taken a number of steps to revive industry and the economy. Around six hundred thousand new tax payers have been added to the tax net due to prudent policies of the government, she added.

Dr. Firdous said that the incumbent government started new schemes under the ease of doing business to re-open the closed industries.

Comments

comments