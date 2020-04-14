PM Imran decides to establish ‘Govt Business Watch Cell’

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to restore people’s confidence in the parliament, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to establish a ‘Government Business Watch Cell,’ ARY News reported.

According to the sources, under the watch cell, legislative bills pertaining to public welfare will be given preference in the parliament.

Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan was given important task for meaningful legislation in the house, the sources added.

PM Imran also directed the ministries to take measures on war footing to complete the legislation process on the pending bills.

It is pertinent to mention here that Babar Awan, during a recent meeting with PM Imran, had briefed him on the constitutional aspects of five different ordinances.

He had briefed PM Imran on women’s share in inheritance, maritime, CPEC, Pakistan Penal Code and NAB ordinance. The period of implementation of the ordinances will expire on 18th of April, the sources added.

Read More: Country-wide lockdown to continue for another two weeks: PM Imran

Earlier in the day, in view of rising cases of novel coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to extend the ongoing country-wide lockdown for another two weeks.

Addressing a joint press conference following the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting, PM Imran had said that all the public places and educational institutions will remain closed during the lockdown. He had urged the people to follow the safety instruction issued by the government to protect themselves from Covid-19

He had said that the government was making all-out efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. On the occasion, PM Imran had announced to open the construction sector to help daily wagers and labourers affected by continued lockdown.

Comments

comments