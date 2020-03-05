PM Imran hails Erdogan, Khamenei for condemning genocide of Muslims in India

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei for speaking against the oppression and massacre of Muslims in India and occupied Kashmir by the Hindu supremacist Modi regime, ARY News reported.

Expressing his disappointment over the silence of the majority of Muslim countries over the ongoing state-sponsored anti-Muslim riots in New Delhi, PM Imran Khan, in his tweets, said that sadly, few leaders from the Muslim world are speaking out and condemning the genocide of the Muslims in India.

He maintained that more voices are being raised in the West condemning the Hindu Supremacist Modi regime’s massacre of Muslims in India Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

بدقسمتی سے اسلامی دنیا سے اس وحشت و بربریت کی مذمت میں چند ایک آوازیں ہی سنائی دے رہی ہیں جبکہ کشمیر و ہندوستان میں مسلمانوں پر جاری مظالم اور انکے قتل عام کیخلاف زیادہ تر صدائے احتجاج مغرب ہی سے بلند ہورہی ہے۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 5, 2020

Read More: Iran condemns ‘organized violence’ against Muslims in India

Earlier on March 3, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had condemned the ongoing wave of ‘organized violence’ against Muslims in India.

In a tweet, Javad Zarif had urged the Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing and protection of all Indians, adding that let not senseless thuggery prevail.

He had maintained that for centuries, Iran has been a friend of India and added that path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.

Comments

comments