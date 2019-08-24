PM Imran hails performance of science ministry

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appreciated the efforts being made by Ministry of Science and Technology in promoting scientific and technical education and research in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on establishment of state-of-the-art University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies at Prime Minister House in Islamabad, PM Imran directed that the aspect of value addition in the sphere of agriculture should be accorded priority.

He also approved a proposal presented by Minister for Science and Technology and Chairman HEC to select top 15 universities of the country after a due process and accord them elite university status.

Read More: PM Khan to quarterly review performance by ministries

Earlier on March 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan will review the performances of all federal ministries and cabinet divisions of the governments on quarterly basis, for which a notice had been sent to all federal secretaries from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The notification had cited the last meeting of November under the chairmanship of prime minister, wherein all federal secretaries had presented the short-term as well as long-term targets of their respective cabinet divisions and ministries.

In order to review the performances against the parameters discussed and set during the last meeting, a review session had now been called by the prime minister, the circular had read.

Comments

comments