PM Imran highlighted issues of Kashmir, Aafia in US: Sindh governor     

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Kahn successfully raised the issues of occupied Kashmir and Dr Aafia Siddiqui during his maiden visit to the United States (US), ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Imran Ismail said that PM Imran effectively presented Pakistan’s narrative at his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

He said that PM Imran made it clear that Pakistan wanted to boost trade and economic ties between the two countries. The governor said that the US president was impressed by the leadership abilities of PM Imran and called Pakistan a smart nation.

Read More: PM Khan represented Pakistan in exalted manner, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

Earlier on July 23, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan had said said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with US President Donald Trump was a success for Pakistan.

Taking on twitter, she had said, “The nation feels proud of its leader who represented Pakistan at an international forum in a dignified manner.”

In another tweet, Firdous Ashiq Awan had said: “Pakistan welcomes the US President’s offer to mediate Kashmir issue.”

Awan had further said, “President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance on Afghan issue and calling him a popular leader is a testimony to the growing confidence of Imran Khan in the world and his leadership abilities.”

Comments

comments