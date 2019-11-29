PM Imran hints at making major changes in his team: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday hinted at making some major changes in his team, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokespersons at his office, PM Imran said that he will depart for Lahore on Saturday and hinted at making some major changes in his team, said sources.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has steered the country out of economic crisis and added that Pakistan’s internal and external enemies were saddened over their achievements.

Current political security, economy, reforms, regional security and other issues were discussed in the meeting, the sources said.

On the occasion, PM Imran directed the spokesperson to adopt a narrative based on inter-institutional harmony.

Earlier on November 28, CM Usman Buzdar had called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad.

CM Buzdar had taken the prime minister into confidence with regards to development and reconstruction efforts being undertaken in the province. Political situation of Punjab was also a top of discussion between the dignitaries.

