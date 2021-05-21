ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday vowed to increase the amount allocated for higher education in the next budget, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan said that the promotion of higher education plays a key role in the progress and development of a country.

The prime minister said that the developed countries spent a major part of their GDP on education. He directed ministries of finance, education and planning to present a report in this regard after consultation with the provinces.

Last year in September, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the government was committed to ensure provision of quality education to students.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad on actions being taken for promotion of higher education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PM Imran had said, “Providing opportunities of quality education is among foremost priority of the incumbent government.”

He had said that provision of quality education plays a key role in development and prosperity of the nation.

During the meeting, the prime minister had directed to ensure equal opportunities of higher and primary education, action on merit, and provision of facilities to teachers and students.

