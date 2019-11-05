Federal govt is not going to shut 400 institutions: Sindh governor

DADU: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday rejected the speculations that the federal government is going to shut 400 national institutions, ARY News reported.

While talking to journalists in Dadu, Governor Imran Ismail said that the federal government has no plans to close or downsize any of the national institutions. Answering a question related to the national flag-carrier, the governor said that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) faced no financial loss in the current year.

He announced to contact Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for the resolution of issues in Dadu besides raising the matters related to irrigation problems before the provincial government.

Ismail said that he will inform Prime Minister Imran Khan to activate related federal institutions to resolve the public issues across the province.

Read: Efforts are underway to destabilise Pakistan: Imran Ismail

“We are starting many projects in Sindh citing its needs. I will go to the prime minister for the resolution of issues. The federation will provide assistance to the Sindh government where it is sought.”

“Imran Khan is the prime minister of all Pakistan. The federal government has issued Insaf Health Cards for the first time in history,” he added.

Commenting over the Azadi March, Ismail said that the federal government is monitoring the opposition’s protest with seriousness while it is also holding talks over the legal demands of the opposition parties. He, however, termed the protests as an outcome of nabbing looters without naming anyone.

Comments

comments