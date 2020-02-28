Fed govt to propose three names for IGP Sindh over delay: Imran Ismail  

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday said that federal government would propose three names for the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh if a delay is made on the process from the provincial authorities, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is responsible for conveying the names if an agreement is not made on the already proposed names. “The last time, I made contact with him, the Sindh government conveyed the name of Mushtaq Mehar for the post,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 28, the federal cabinet postponed the appointment of new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh and decided to hold consultation with the governor and chief minister.

The Sindh government has openly opposed the incumbent IGP Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam and asked the Centre to replace him.

The two sides agreed to change the IGP Sindh during a meeting between the chief minister and prime minister and replace him with another cop Mushtaq Mehar. The decision was, however, not taken over reservations raised from the coalition partners of PTI in the federal government.

Moreover, speaking over delay in inauguration of the six projects in the city from Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 28, Imran Ismail said that they had asked the premier to delay the inauguration as roads leading to the projects were still incomplete.

“Our projects were aimed at constructing the flyovers, not the roads leading to it,” he said and added that soon new dates would be announced.

He also rejected the notion that the federal government was not cooperating with the Sindh government and said that province was also a part of the federation and should not be indulged in a political rivalry.

He also supported the anti-encroachment drive on the orders of the apex court and said that they would not tolerate any hindrance during the drive.

Comments

comments