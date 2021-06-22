Video: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail is all praise for Pakistan’s tourist spots

DIAMER: A mesmerized Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday asked fellow Pakistanis and foreigners to avoid wasting their money on tourist destinations in Europe and the US and invited them to visit Nanga Parbat in Gilgit Baltistan and other spots in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

“The video is aimed at highlighting that those who go to Europe and America is a total waste of time as there are more beautiful tourist spots in Pakistan,” the governor Sindh while standing at the Rama Lake said and added that even Pakistan has more beautiful tourist spots than in Switzerland.



I think we have wasted our lives that we didn’t come here, he regretted and invited all families to visit tourist spots in Pakistan to witness natural beauty.

He said that it was even freezing in the mountains of Nanga Parbat during the peak of summer.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched its Air Safari flight to boost tourism in the country.

the airline’s first scenic Air Safari flight took off from the Islamabad International Airport with 91 tourists, including foreign nationals from as many as 13 countries, on board.

Minister for Power Hammad Azhar was also among the tourists abroad the inaugural Air Safari flight that flew over the country’s breathtaking snow-capped peaks, including K2, Nanga Parbat and Broad Peak before landing in Skardu.

Named after the prominent mountaineer Ali Sadpara, “Sadpara Air Safari” will operate every Saturday from the Islamabad airport and its one-way fare will cost Rs25,000.

